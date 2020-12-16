‘For All Mankind’: Michaela Conlin Joins Season 2 Of Apple Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michaela Conlin is set for a key supporting role in the upcoming second season of For All Mankind, Apple’s alt-history Space Race drama from Ronald D. Moore and Sony Pictures Television. Recently renewed for a third season, the second season will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ on February 19, 2021.



For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

Season 2 picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is President and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head to head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

Conlin will play Helena Webster, a former pilot who is now an astronaut.



For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall and Sonya Walger. They are joined in Season 2 by new cast additions Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Casey W. Johnson.

Conlin will next be seen in MGM’s Bad Trip, opposite Eric Andre and Tiffany Haddish. On television, she most recently recurred in Paramount Network’s hit series Yellowstone and also appeared in Alan Ball’s HBO series Here and Now. She is best known for her role as Angela Montenegro in Fox’s hit Emmy-nominated series Bones. Her other feature credits include The Disappointments Room opposite Kate Beckinsale, and Baby, Baby, Baby with Adrianne Palicki. Conlin is repped by APA and Mosaic.