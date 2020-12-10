Focus Features Sets Q1 Release For Eddie Huang’s Directorial Debut ‘Boogie’

(l-r.) Actor Pop Smoke, director Eddie Huang and actor Taylor Takahashi on the set of their film 'Boogie'

Focus Features will release Boogie, Eddie Huang’s feature directorial debut, on March 5, 2021.

In the coming-of-age story, Alfred “Boogie” Chin is a basketball phenom living in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation.

Huang, also a noted restauranteur, directed and wrote the screenplay for Boogie. His memoir Fresh Off the Boat was the basis for the hit ABC TV series

Taylor Takahashi, Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, Mike Moh, Perry Yung, and Pop Smoke, who makes his posthumous acting debut, star in the movie. Producers are Josh Bratman of Immersive Pictures, Josh McLaughlin of Wink Productions, and Michael Tadross. Rafael Martinez is an executive producer.