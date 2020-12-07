Julianne Moore-Finn Wolfhard Pic ‘When You Finish Saving The World’ Adds ‘Wynonna Earp’ Actor Billy Bryk

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Billy Bryk (Wynonna Earp) has joined the cast of Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut When You Finish Saving the World, which, as we revealed earlier this year, will star Finn Wolfhard and Julianne Moore.

The A24 movie, a mother-son comedy-drama, has been scripted by Eisenberg and is being produced by Emma Stone and her SNL writer-director partner Dave McCary alongside Moore.

Inspired by Eisenberg’s Audible project of the same name, the film will have a slightly different focus than the audiobook, which was scripted by and starred Eisenberg. Set over three decades, the six-part audio show follows three members of a family: Nathan, a father learning to connect with his newborn son; Rachel, a young college student seeking to find her place in a relationship and in life; and Ziggy, a teenager hoping to figure out where he came from, and where he’s headed.

Bryk, who hosts podcast Lackluster Video with Stranger Things star Wolfhard, currently plays Billy Clanton in the fourth season of Syfy series Wynonna Earp. Upcoming projects include Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Nicholas Jarecki’s opioid drama Dreamland.

Bryk is repped by manager Daniel Abrams at OAZ and Innovative Artists.

