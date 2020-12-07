Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Tom Lowell Tapped For New Position Overseeing Daytime Editorial At Fox News

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Will Legendary Challenge WarnerMedia Over ‘Dune’ & 'Godzilla Vs. Kong’ HBO Max Move?
Read the full story

‘Feel Good’ Renewed For Second & Final Season By Netflix

Feel Good
Netflix

Netflix has renewed Feel Good, its critically praised semi-autobiographical dramedy from Canadian comic Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, for a second and final season. Production is underway in London on the series that stars Martin, Charlotte Ritchie and Lisa Kudrow. Joining the season 2 cast are Jordan Stephens (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), John Ross Bowie (Speechless), Eve (The Talk), and The Walking Dead‘s Eleanor Matsuura.

Season 2 is slated to premiere in 2021.

“I’m beyond excited to be able to return to the world of Feel Good, and to see Mae and George’s love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned,” said co-creator and star Martin. “I’m really deeply attached to this story and I’m so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast. Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I’m euphoric to be around other human beings again. Seeing Joe Hampson’s and my dumb jokes come to life is heaven. Thank you, Netflix!”

Season 1 of Feel Good premiered in March to rave reviews, earning a rare 100% Fresh critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

2019-20 TV Renewals And Cancellations

In Season 2, Mae & George’s complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together, or will they grow apart?

Philip Burgers and Adrian Lukis also star.

Feel Good is co-created and written by Martin and Hampson, who produce along with Charlotte Lewis, Kelly McGolpin and Ben Farrell. The series is produced by Objective Fiction.

Netflix is developing another series with Martin and Objective Fiction, won in a competitive situation.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad