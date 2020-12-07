‘Feel Good’ Renewed For Second & Final Season By Netflix

Netflix has renewed Feel Good, its critically praised semi-autobiographical dramedy from Canadian comic Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, for a second and final season. Production is underway in London on the series that stars Martin, Charlotte Ritchie and Lisa Kudrow. Joining the season 2 cast are Jordan Stephens (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), John Ross Bowie (Speechless), Eve (The Talk), and The Walking Dead‘s Eleanor Matsuura.

Season 2 is slated to premiere in 2021.

“I’m beyond excited to be able to return to the world of Feel Good, and to see Mae and George’s love story through to the dramatic conclusion we had always planned,” said co-creator and star Martin. “I’m really deeply attached to this story and I’m so grateful to be getting back to work with the incredible team at Objective Fiction and our hilarious cast. Having spent most of 2020 speaking only to my kettle and my television as I watched the world burn on the internet, I’m euphoric to be around other human beings again. Seeing Joe Hampson’s and my dumb jokes come to life is heaven. Thank you, Netflix!”

Season 1 of Feel Good premiered in March to rave reviews, earning a rare 100% Fresh critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In Season 2, Mae & George’s complicated love story continues as Mae struggles to come to terms with the ghosts from her past and George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together, or will they grow apart?

Philip Burgers and Adrian Lukis also star.



Feel Good is co-created and written by Martin and Hampson, who produce along with Charlotte Lewis, Kelly McGolpin and Ben Farrell. The series is produced by Objective Fiction.

Netflix is developing another series with Martin and Objective Fiction, won in a competitive situation.