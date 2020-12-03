Click to Skip Ad
‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Renewed For Season 7 By AMC

Fear the Walking Dead
AMC

Fear the Walking Dead will return for a seventh season. AMC announced the renewal Thursday on the show’s Twitter account.

The renewal news comes midway through Season 6 of The Walking Dead companion series, which stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades and Karen David.

Scott M. Gimple executive produces FTWD, along with showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero.

It was announced in September that mothership series The Walking Dead will come to an end in 2022 with an expanded 11th season. But there is more Walking Dead to come. A new as-yet untitled spinoff starring fan favorites Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride in their roles as Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier is scheduled to debut in 2023. AMC is also currently airing The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the second stand-alone series in TWD franchise. Stand-alone films centered on Rick Grimes, starring Andrew Lincoln, also are in the works.

