‘F*ck Feelings’: Comedic Self Help NY Times Bestseller Being Adapted For TV By Phoenix Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Mike Medavoy’s Phoenix Pictures has picked up the rights to the international best-selling book series F*ck Feelings for television. The irreverent, comedic, and at times profane self-help book, written by father-daughter writing duo Michael and Sarah Bennett, is followed up by the spiritual sequel F*ck Love.

Billed as “One Shrink’s Advice for Managing All Life’s Impossible Problems”, core philosophy of F*ck Feelings espouses less dream-actualization and more realistic goals and feasible results. The elder Bennett is a Harvard-educated psychiatrist and an American Psychiatric Association distinguished fellow. His daughter Sarah wrote sketch comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade in New York.

The TV series will follow a family of mental health professionals acclimating to the ravages of public institutions after a cushy career in private practice.

Producing along with Medavoy is Phoenix Pictures’ Michael Lee Peterson, and Berta Treitl of Renaissance Literary and Talent.

“The Bennetts have a fresh, funny, and insightful philosophy that I feel has the makings of a hilarious show, with the opportunity for sorely needed social commentary about our nation’s approach to mental health” Medavoy tells Deadline. “In a way, it reminds me of when we made One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.”

The Bennetts agree: “Since 2020 has basically been the year of feelings, it seems this is our time to shine and we look forward to the challenge.”

Medavoy recently produced the Critics Choice nominated eight-part global-event series The Long Road Home for National Geographic, based on Martha Raddatz’s best-selling novel about a platoon of soldiers who were ferociously ambushed in Baghdad and the rescue missions that followed. Medavoy was Oscar-nominated in the Best Picture category for Black Swan, which won Natalie Portman Best Actress. His feature credits include The Thin Red Line, Shutter Island, Vertical Limit, The 6th Day, and Zodaic among many other films.

The Bennetts are represented by CAA, Liz Gallagher and Candice Kreinbrink at Eight Soldiers Entertainment and Quinn Heraty of Heraty Law.