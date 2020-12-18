Invisible Narratives Developing Sequel To FaZe Clan Horror Movie ‘Crimson’

EXCLUSIVE: Invisible Narratives has greenlit Crimson 2 a sequel to this past Halloween’s horror movie Crimson starring members of esports and entertainment org FaZe Clan. A mid-2021 release on direct-to-consumer site Inviz.tv is currently planned.

In the Gregory Plotkin directed movie Crimson, FaZe Rug (Brian Awadis) moves into a new home, unaware of the creepy clowns who live next door. The movie was released direct-to-consumer on content and commerce destination Inviz.tv on Oct. 29. Upon the film’s pre-sales kicking off in September, #Crimson trended on Twitter, with over 3 million SnapChatters using the custom Crimson SnapChat lens, and the limited-edition Crimson x FaZe Clan merchandise collaboration selling out twice. The film’s official trailer racked up reportedly over 1M views within hours of release, with Inviz.tv crashing momentarily due to demand from fans for tickets. Grammy Award-winning artist and producer BEAM produced the film’s soundtrack, and brand partners included Beats by Dre and P&G’s Old Spice. FaZe Clan coats 230M followers and billions of combined views across social media channels.

Invisible Narratives’ development slate also includes previously announced comedic time travel feature starring TikTok and YouTube creator Larray. The company also produced and sold on feature thriller Songbird to STX this year, a co-production with Michael Bay starring Demi Moore,

Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, KJ Apa, and Sofia Carson.