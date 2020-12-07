Eve Remembers Natalie Desselle, Thanks TV Series Co-Star For “Your Light And Spirit”

Eve paid tribute to Natalie Desselle following the B.A.P.S actress’ death on Monday.

“Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace @nataliedessellereid thank you for your light and spirit. Prayers, peace and blessings. Please pray for her family,” The Talk co-host captioned an Instagram post of Desselle smiling.

From 2003 to 2006 the two actresses starred together in Meg DeLoatch’s UPN sitcom Eve. Desselle starred as Janie Egins, a friend of Eve’s protagonist Shelley Williams. On the show Desselle’s Janie helped Eve’s Shelley identify the new face of their new clothing line, prepare for upcoming fashion shows and more. Desselle and Eve also starred alongside Jason George, Ali Landry, Brian Hooks and Sean Maguire.

Desselle’s manager Dolores Robinson confirmed the actress’ death on social media earlier on Monday. She was 53.

“Natalie Desselle the beautiful talented actress passed away this morning. Natalie was a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife. Sending prayers to her family. I had the pleasure of managing her career,” Robinson said.

Desselle also appeared in Set It Off, Family Matters. B.A.P.S (Black American Princesses) and Madea’s Big Happy Family.

She is survived by her husband and three children.