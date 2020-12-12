European Film Awards Winners Announced Live: Mads Mikkelsen Best Actor, Thomas Vinterberg Best Director For ‘Another Round’

Refresh for latest…: The European Film Awards are being held virtually this evening, culminating a series of online events over the past few days. Tonight’s categories include the EFAs for European Documentary, European Discovery, European Actress, European Actor, European Screenwriter, European Director and European Film. See below for winners as they are announced.

Leading nominees for the European Film Academy’s 2020 prizes include Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round from Denmark, Jan Komasa’s Corpus Christi from Poland, and Pietro Marcello’s Martin Eden from Italy each with four nods apiece. They are all up for European Film alongside Burhan Qurbani’s German title Berlin Alexanderplatz, Czech Republic’s The Painted Bird by director Vaclav Marhoul and Christian Petzold’s Undine, also from Germany.

EFA Previously announced laureates in other categories include Emmanuel Courcol’s The Big Hit as European Comedy — the movie opened the abridged Cannes Film Festival in October this year. Also already taking EFAs are Franco/Spanish Josep from director Aurel in the European Animated Feature category, as well as Cristina Casali for her production design in The Personal History Of David Copperfield.

EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS 2020 WINNERS

European Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

European Actor

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

European Discovery – FIPRESCI Prize

Carlo Sironi, Sole

European Screenwriter

Thomas Vinterberg & Tobias Lindholm, Another Round

European Actress

Paula Beer, Undine

Previously announced:

European Comedy

The Big Hit, dir: Emmanuel Courcol

European Animated Feature

Josep, dir: Aurel

European Short Film

All Cats Are Grey In The Dark, dir: Lasse Linder

European Cinematography

Matteo Cocco, Hidden Away

European Editing

Maria Fantastica Valmori, Once More Unto The Breach

European Production Design

Cristina Casali, The Personal History Of David Copperfield

European Costume Design

Ursula Patzak, Hidden Away

European Make-Up & Hair

Yolanda Pina, Felix Terrero, Nacho Diaz, The Endless Trench

European Original Score

Dascha Dauenhauer, Berlin Alexanderplatz

European Sound

Yolande Decarsin, Little Girl

European Visual Effects

Inaki Madariaga, The Platform

Eurimages Co-Production Award

Luis Urbano

European University Film Award

Saudi Runaway, dir: Susanne Regina Meures

EFA For Innovative Storytelling

Mark Cousins, Womean Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema