‘Euphoria’: Second Of Two Special Episodes Gets Premiere Date On HBO

The second of two special episodes of the Emmy-winning HBO drama series Euphoria will debut Sunday, January 24 at 9 PM ET/PT. The episode will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max. The first bonus episode titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” aired Sunday on HBO and had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max starting Friday, December 4.

The second special episode, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

Written and created by Levinson, the first bonus episode followed Rue (Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Colman Domingo, who appeared in Season 1, also starred, along with Schafer.

The August 2019 season finale concluded with Rue, a recovering addict, falling back into her old habits after she leaves Jules behind on a train to a big city.



Euphoria won three Emmys in September for its freshman run, also taking home prizes for Outstanding Contemporary Makeup and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Laberinth.