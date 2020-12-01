Eugenio Derbez To Star In Apple TV+ Bilingual Comedy Series Inspired By ‘How to Be A Latin Lover’ Movie

Apple TV+ has given a series order to Acapulco, a Spanish and English-language half-hour comedy executive produced and starring Eugenio Derbez. inspired by hit 2017 feature comedy How to Be A Latin Lover, which was headlined by Derbez, Acapulco hails from Lionsgate Television, studio-based The Tannenbaum Company as well as Derbez and Benjamin Odell’s 3Pas Studios.

Created by Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist creator Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros & Jason Shuman (Half Brothers), in Acapulco, a young Mexican man’s dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime at the hottest resort in Acapulco. But he soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined as all of his beliefs and morals start to be questioned. The show takes place in 1984 with Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of the main character.

In How To Be a Latin Lover, produced by 3Pas Studios and distributed by Pantelion Films, Lionsgate’s venture with Televisa, an out-of-shape former gigolo (Derbez) is left to fend for himself after the rich older woman he’d married 25 years ago dumps him for a younger man. (Watch a trailer below)

Winsberg will serve as showrunner, with Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) as co-showrner. The two executive produce alongside Derbez and Odell via 3Pas, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Co. as well as Shuman and Cisneros. The Tannenbaum Co.’s Jason Wang co-executive produces. Gaz Alazraki (Nosotros Los Nobles) will direct and executive produce the pilot.

Derbez’s feature film Instructions Not Included, which he directed, co-wrote and starred in, became the most successful Spanish language film in the U.S. and worldwide, grossing more than $100 million worldwide. Cisberos served as an associate producer on the movie.

Winsberg’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, also from Lionsgate TV and The Tannenbaum Co., is heading into its second season on NBC.

Acapulco, which had been in development at Apple for a long time, join’s Apple’s slate of international originals, which includes Echo 3, a new action-thriller set entirely in South America and written by Oscar-winning producer and writer Mark Boal, as well as new stories from the multi-Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón who has an overall deal at Apple TV+. Upcoming international original series set to premiere on Apple TV+ include Masters of the Air, a new limited drama series from Apple Studios, executive produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks & Gary Goetzman’s Playtone; Slow Horses, an international espionage thriller starring Oscar-winner Gary Oldman; and Pachinko, a drama series based on the acclaimed novel, written and executive produced by Soo Hugh.

Cisneros and Shuman are repped by attorney Allen Vainshtein of McKuin Frankel Whitehead, with Cisneros managed by Carlos Bobadilla of Valor Entertainment Group and Shuman repped by CAA and managed by Jon Huddle of Fourth Wall Management.