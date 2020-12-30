ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Call Sugar Bowl From Home

Kirk Herbstreit revealed via Twitter on Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, the ESPN analyst will be working from home on New Year’s Day, taking part in the network’s College GameDay and the its telecast of Sugar Bowl between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State.

This is the second time Herbstreit has had to work remotely during the pandemic; he also provided commentary from home in Week 4 after coming into contact with an infected individual. The pandemic also impacted Herbstreit’s assignments. For the first time in years, he is not calling the Rose Bowl, which was relocated to from Pasadena, California to Arlington, Texas because of California’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Other ESPN personalities who have tested positive for Covid-19 includes Scott Van Pelt, Matthew Berry, Dan Dakich, Doris Burke and Todd McShay.