ESPN+ Renews ‘Peyton’s Places’ For Season 3 & Expands Franchise As Eli Manning Sets Up College Football Show

Peyton Manning football docuseries Peyton’s Places is getting a third season at ESPN+ as the Disney-owned company looks to expand the franchise.

The show, which is in the middle of its second season on the digital service, will return for a third run, according to Manning, who spoke during Disney’s investor event Thursday.

The show follows Manning as he visits Hall of Fame players, coaches, celebrities to talk through some of the stories that helped make football what it is today. Previous included a discussion with Tom Brady over golf, a conversation with the NFL’s all-time winningest coach Don Shula and members of his undefeated ‘72 Dolphins, and a touch football game at Elvis Presley’s Graceland residence in Memphis.

Season 2 includes Bill Clinton, David Letterman and John Elway.

“I really do have the greatest job on the planet,” he said.

Manning, who exec produces the NFL Films-produced series also alluded to an expanded version of the franchise. He said, “The best is yet to come as some of the most engaging storytellers from other sports get their very own version of Peyton’s Places including Abby Wambach, Ronda Rousey and David Ortiz. Big Papi’s Places does have a nice ring to it,” he said.

The former Indianapolis Colts star also revealed that his recently retired brother Eli Manning is going to do a college football show.