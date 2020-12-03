ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Signs With ICM Partners In All Areas

Sportscaster and author Paul Finebaum has signed with ICM Partners in all areas.

Known as the ‘Voice of the SEC’ and the leading sports authority in the South, Finebaum joined ESPN in August 2013 as host of his own show. The four-hour daily program is heard on ESPN Radio Monday – Friday from 3 – 7 p.m. ET and simulcast on the SEC Network.

The program showcases Finebaum’s opinions and deep insider knowledge of the SEC, as well as his caller interactions.

In addition, Finebaum serves as a weekly analyst on SEC Nation, the traveling pregame show for SEC Network, and regularly appears on a variety of other ESPN platforms, including Sportscenter, Get Up, College Football Live and College Football Gameday.

Finebaum is the author of the best-selling book, My Conference Can Beat Your Conference: Why The SEC Still Rules College Football, a memoir about his radio show and how it intersects with the fan culture in the SEC.

In January 2020, he was announced as the recipient of the 2020 Mel Allen Media Award, honoring media members who have made a lifetime contribution to sports.