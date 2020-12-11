Eros Now Rolling Out India’s Biggest New Content Slate For 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Leading Indian OTT platform Eros Now has set its 2021 content slate with 46 new titles including 33 film premieres and 13 original series. Owned by ErosSTX Global Corporation, Eros Now is offering what the companies say is the Indian industry’s biggest content slate for next year.

The slate, promoted with Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan under the hashtag #KahaaniHarRangKi (loosley translated as “story of every color”), is intended to deepen Eros Now’s engagement with its existing global audience and serve increasing consumer demand for online content. India is a significant digital growth market with Eros Now seeing 6.9M paying subscribers joining in the six-month period that ended September 30, 2020. As of that date, the service had 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers. In total, Eros Now has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages.

The new slate was derived from Eros Now’s proprietary user data, and is customized to satisfy its target audience in the avid Indian and global diaspora. Programming includes Modi Season 2, Metro Park 2 and Salt City and features talent including Vikrant Massey, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranvir Shorey, Rituparna Sengupta and Dulquer Salmaan. Content will cover more than eight languages such as Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi and Hindi among others. In addition, Eros Now will debut 30 new Quickies and 10 new short films.

Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group, said, “We are committed to investing in quality programming that will appeal to the Indian and global diaspora, and this huge content slate adds to Eros Now’s massive entertainment catalogue. India is witnessing significant demand growth driven by the digital shift and the consumer’s desire to watch programming in different formats and in their preferred language. This amazing slate will deepen our connection with the audience and offers entertainment like never before.”