Eric Christian Olsen’s Cloud Nine Sells Drama ‘First Lady’ & Comedy ‘Dadholes’ To CBS, Comedy Starring Daniel Koren To Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Eric Christian Olsen’s Cloud Nine Productions (Woke) has set up two series projects for development at CBS and one at Hulu.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

At CBS, the company has in the works drama First Lady, from writers Jessica Grasl (The Good Doctor, Designated Survivor) and Corinne Brinkerhoff (No Tomorrow, The Good Wife), and comedy Dadholes, from The Neighborhood co-exec producer Brian Keith Etheridge. Both hail from CBS Studios through Cloud Nine’s deal there.

In early development at Hulu is comedy Fruit Man, from Daniel Koren, who is set to star, and Kieran Valla (Totally Killer).

In First Lady, written by Grasl and Brinkerhoff from a story by Grasl, determined to reclaim her life, the beloved First Lady of the United States does the unthinkable – she divorces her husband while he’s still in office and uses her prominence to become an advocate for truth and justice by revitalizing her career as a lawyer and reuniting with her family at their Philly firm.

Grasl and Olsen executive produce with Brinkerhoff and Tiffany Grant via Brinkerhoff’s CBS Studios-based Green Ribbon Entertainment.

The multi-camera Dadholes, written by Etheridge, is loosely inspired by the indie web series created by comedian Chris Wylde, which has amassed over 4 million views online. It centers on two dads with nothing in common who find themselves stuck together when their kids bond on the first day of kindergarten.

Etheridge, whose series writing-producing credits also include The Ranch and The Goldbergs, exec produces with Olsen and Wylde.

Fruit Man at Hulu is a half-hour comedy about a neurotic Brooklynite (Koren) who discovers the Tree of Knowledge growing on his patio and uses the power of its fruit to change his life.

Emmy-nominated Koren, a Brooklyn-based and Israeli-born musician and comedian who trained at the Berklee College of Music, is writing and executive producing. His YouTube videos, blending comedy and music, have garnered millions of views.

Valla will co-write and executive produce. He is currently in production with FX on the animated pilot he co-wrote, Little Demon, with Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza lending their voices and Dan Harmon supervising.

Fruit Man expands Cloud Nine’s relationship with Hulu where the company has comedy series Woke, starring Lamorne Morris.

“Our mission at Cloud Nine is to continue to use our platform to develop and shepherd creator-driven series about characters who are greater than the circumstances of their lives, and who find themselves on unique and compelling journeys. We’re passionate about telling stories in all genres and formats that present authentic and fresh perspectives that explore who we are and the times we live in. Each of these projects is representative of that common notion, and we couldn’t have asked for better partners in CBS and Hulu.”

Most recently, Olsen’s Cloud Nine Productions sold Big Dummie, a half-hour comedy inspired by the life of Korean-American rapper Jon Park (aka Dumbfoundead), to Peacock. The company is repped by UTA and Gretchen Rush at Hansen Jacobson Teller.