eOne Promotes Drama Exec Jacqueline Sacerio, Comes After Showtime Ordered ‘Yellowjackets’

EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Sacerio has been promoted at Entertainment One. Previously SVP Scripted Television, she is now EVP Scripted Television at the company. It comes the same day that Yellowjackets, which she shepherded at eOne, was ordered to series by Showtime.

In addition to the survival drama series, which was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Sacerio developed upcoming Freeform thriller Cruel Summer from Bert V. Royal and Jessica Biel, and is working on More Happy Than Not at HBO Max and Philly Reign at USA Network.

She has also been instrumental in the creative development of the development of Hasbro brands such as Dungeons and Dragons and Ouija for television.

Prior to joining eOne, Sacerio was a film and television agent at CAA for nearly eight years. She made the move to television producing in 2015 when she joined the Mark Gordon Co. and was the executive in charge of Designated Survivor starring Kiefer Sutherland.

“Jackie is an exceptionally talented and attuned creative executive who has been doing wonderful work at eOne. We’re thrilled that the announcement of her recent promotion coincides with Showtime’s order of Yellowjackets and are excited for her to continue developing and producing premium original content that is smart, compelling and diverse. We believe the sky is the limit for Jackie,” said eOne’s Pancho Mansfield, President, Global Scripted Television.

“It’s very exciting to be working with some of the best IP in the world, alongside dynamic storytellers and talented colleagues. I’m looking forward to building on our momentum and creative partnerships to bring more top-shelf television to market in the year ahead,” Sacerio added.