Endeavor Takes Stake In BDA Sports Management, Names Founder Bill Duffy A Strategic Advisor To WME Sports

NBA star Luca Doncic, one of dozens of pro basketball stars represented by Bill Duffy, playing for Real Madrid in 2018. Duffy, who secured an investment deal with Endeavor, helped globalize the NBA by signing major international stars.

Endeavor has invested in BDA Sports Management, appointing the agency’s founder, Bill Duffy, as a strategic advisor to its WME Sports division.

Duffy is especially well-known for his work in basketball. He represents more than 40 active NBA players — among them Luka Dončić, RJ Barrett, Goran Dragić and Rajon Rondo — as well as international players and NBA Hall of Famers Yao Ming and Steve Nash.

BDA, founded 30 years ago, is the longest-running Black-owned sports agency, Endeavor said in its announcement of the deal.

“Bill is a universally respected, principled leader and client advocate, and I am personally honored to be in business with him,” Endeavor president Mark Shapiro said. “This partnership reflects years of mutual respect and collaboration, and our shared commitment to building a holistic, best-in-class sports agency for the top athletes and sports executives in the world. The potential is unlimited for our WME Sports business, and I know Bill’s leadership will accelerate our plan.”

“Bill is not only one of the top agents in the world, he’s also a leading voice in sports business,” said Karen Brodkin, Co-Head of WME Sports. “Bill’s relationships are impeccable, and he never settles for less than the best for his clients. We could not be more excited about all this partnership will bring to our clients and our company.”

“WME Sports and the broader Endeavor network are by far the best entertainment, media and marketing group in the business,” said Duffy. “I have always known the immense importance of providing the highest level of service and innovation to our clients, and this alliance allows for just that. Through the relationships I’ve built with Mark, Karen and the broader WME Sports team, I’ve seen first-hand that our ideals align and I’m excited for the growth and opportunities ahead for our business and our clients. As we continue to evolve, our collaborative partnership ensures continuity and elevation in our level of premier representation.”

Before founding BDA, Duffy played basketball at Santa Clara University and was drafted in 1982 by the Denver Nuggets. He has served on the boards of numerous educational, health care and charitable organizations.

Game Plan, LLC advised BDA Sports Management on the deal.