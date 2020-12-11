‘Disenchanted’: ‘Enchanted’ Sequel With Amy Adams Going To Disney+

Disney Studios President of Production Sean Bailey made official Thursday an Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, which will star Amy Adams and go straight to Disney+.

The 2007 live-action movie was a satire on Disney animated princess musicals, a fish-out-of water tale about a cartoon princess who is submerged in modern day New York City.

Bailey didn’t provide details about the project during his presentation at the Disney Investor Day, but at one point Adam Shankman was attached to direct. The first movie was nominated for three Oscars in the Best Song category for Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz’s tunes “Happy Working Song,” “So Close” and “That’s How You Know..”

The movie grossed over $340 million worldwide.