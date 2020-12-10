Emma Stone To Star In Comedy Series ‘The Curse’ From Nathan Fielder & Safdie Brothers For Showtime

Emma Stone is to star in half-hour comedy The Curse after Showtime handed a series order to the show from Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The La La Land Oscar winner will star in the series alongside Nathan For You star Fielder. It was created by Fielder and Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie, who will also star. His brother Josh Safdie will exec produce via their Elara Pictures banner, alongside Fielder and Stone, who exec produces through her Fruit Tree banner. A24 produces.

Deadline revealed in February that Showtime had given a pilot green light to the project but we now understand that no pilot was filmed.

2020 Apple TV Pilots & Series Orders

The genre-bending comedy explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.

It marks Stone’s first starring TV role since Netflix’s Maniac in 2018. She and her producing partner Dave McCary have a first-look TV deal at A24 and are adapting The Shadows, the debut thriller novel from Stacy Willingham.

It also marks the first TV series from the Safdies, who co-wrote and directed Adam Sandler feature Uncut Gems. The pair signed a first-look TV deal with HBO earlier this year.

Fielder is coming off the back of exec producing How To With John Wilson, which just scored a second season at HBO. He previously starred in and created Nathan For You, which ran on Comedy Central.

A24 is building up its television business, the company also produces Showtime’s Moonbase 8, which just finished its debut season, and has an upcoming late-night series with Desus & Mero writer Ziwe. Ravi Nandan exec produces for A24.

“The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder,” said Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. Showtime continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows.”

Stone is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham.