Eminem Makes ‘SNL’ Cameo As Pete Davidson Sends Up ‘Stan’ Video

Eminem made a small cameo on Saturday Night Live during a send up of his Stan video.

The rapper made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance at the end of the skit that saw Pete Davidson impersonate him. Davidson and Kate McKinnon starred in the sketch playing up the fact that Santa, played by host Jason Bateman, wasn’t replying to his letters, particularly his wish for a PlayStation 5.

Eminem, otherwise known as Marshall Mathers III, has appeared on the show as a musical guest seven times before with the last time in November 2017.

It’s also not the first time that he’s been impersonated on the show; Davidson has previously played up the rapper in a 2017 sketch about Lion King auditions, while he has also been impersonated by Chris Parnell and Taran Killam.

