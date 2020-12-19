Eminem Apologizes To Rihanna On His Surprise New Studio Album

Eminem has issued a new companion album to his 11th studio album, Music to be Murdered By. The new album, titled Music to be Murdered By — Side B, arrived on Thursday at midnight. The album was produced by Eminem and longtime collaborator Dr. Dre, with appearances by DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign and Sly Pyper.

Drawing the most attention on the new album’s 16 songs was a track tilted Zeus. In its lyrics, Eminem offers a direct apology to fellow artist Rihanna over a lyric about Chris Brown that leaked in 2019. Eminem had written that he “sided” with Brown, who pleaded guilty to felony assault on Rhianna in 2009.

The new lyrics read: “But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna,” he raps. “For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me.”

Rihanna and Eminem worked together on numerous occasions, including on their hit song, Love the Way You Lie.

Earlier this month, Eminem appeared on Saturday Night Live in a Pete Davidson sketch parodying his song, Stan.