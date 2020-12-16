Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth & More Set For Psychological Thriller ‘The Immaculate Room’

Filming is underway for the Productivity Media thriller The Immaculate Room starring Emile Hirsch, Kate Bosworth, Ashley Greene and M. Emmet Walsh.

Written and directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil’s latest feature (Paul Walker feature Vehicle 19) follows a seemingly perfect couple who take part in a psychological experiment that will reward them $5M if they can stay in a perfectly white room for 50 days. But the room is much more than it seems, and a hidden past and private demons will reveal shameful truths that they may not survive.

K5 International’s Daniel Baur, Productivity Media’s Doug Murray and Balcony 9’s Joel David Moore are all attached as producers. National Picture Show’s Max Osswald is on-board as co-producer. Productivity Media’s William G. Santor and Ryan Reaney are on as Executive Producers.

Dewil said, “I am thrilled to be working with such a strong ensemble cast. Directing a film during COVID is an altogether unique challenge, but in the end I believe telling this story with Emile, Kate and Ashley will provide some internal catharsis for us all. I’m grateful to them and the rest of the cast and crew and incredibly excited to share this story.”

“The Immaculate Room is an intelligent, sexy, humanist thriller for our time,” said Santor. “Taking its cue from critical and commercial successes such as Black Mirror, 10 Cloverfield Lane and Ex Machina, The Immaculate Room touches on ever more relevant themes of surveillance and distraction, greed and lust, the state of our brains and our emotions in today’s crazy world. I cannot wait. ”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Productivity Media and our incredible crew who have created a safe and structured environment. We believe Mukunda’s vision will take on a new resonance for so many experiencing the emotions of a confined life,” added Moore.

K5 International is handling worldwide rights to the Productivity Media, K5 Film and Balcony 9 production.

Hirsch is represented by United Talent Agency. Bosworth is repped by Morris & Yorn. Greene is repped by Untitled Entertainment. Walsh is repped by Buchwald and manager Sandra Joseph at SLJ Management.