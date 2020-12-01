Elliot Page, Formerly Known As Ellen Page, Comes Out As Non-Binary, Transgender Person: “My Joy Is Real, But It Is Also Fragile”

Oscar-nominated Juno actor and star of Umbrella Academy Elliot Page has come out as a non-binary and transgender. Many may know them as Ellen Page, however, from here on out, the public should refer to them as Elliot Page. The actor shared their experience on their Instagram page.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” said Page. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

Page was very candid about sharing their experience, saying that they are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support they are receiving during this journey. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” they said.

In addition, Page realizes that coming out publicly will be another journey. “I ask for patience,” they admit. “My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of the violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.” They go on to discuss the violence against transgender people and the increase of murders of trans people of color in the past year.

They remain hopeful and confident in their identity and in the world, maintaining their advocacy for the LGBTQ community. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” they said.

GLAAD sent their support to Page. “Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people,” said Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media. “He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

Page has been and continues to be an advocate for the LGBTQ community, being very vocal about issues impacting the queer community. They are also an advocate for environmental issues. They haven’t been shy about sharing their feelings about Mike Pence and came forward to address how Brett Ratner verbally abused and outed them on the set of X-Men: The Last Stand.

In addition to appearing in Juno, Inception and starring in the Netflix graphic novel series Umbrella Academy, Page made their directorial debut alongside co-director Ian Daniel for Netflix’s There’s Something In The Water. The documentary is based on the novel of the same name by Ingrid Walton. The film explores the scourge of environmental racism through the lens of Indigenous and African Nova Scotian women fighting to protect their communities, their land and their futures. They also starred in Lauren Morelli’s revival of the ‘90s LGBTQ mini-series, Tales of the City. On top of that, they created and produced the Hulu docuseries Gaycation, which earned two Emmy noms.

Read Page’s full statement below.