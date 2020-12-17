Ellen DeGeneres Updates Her Covid-19 Case: “I Feel Really Good”

Ellen DeGeneres delivered a health update via Instagram today, assuring fans that she is well and feels “100%” despite contracting the coronavirus.

DeGeneres announced last week that she had tested positive for Covid-19. Today, she spoke from her home with an upbeat assessment.

“I feel really good,” the 62-year-old television host said, but added one caveat. “One thing that they don’t tell you is that you get, somehow, excruciating back pain,” she said. “Didn’t know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people…Who knew? How come?”

Muscle pain and body aches are acknowledged by the Centers for Disease Control as a Covid-19 symptom.

Today’s update followed the Dec. 10 revelation by DeGeneres that she had tested positive. In that message, she said anyone who had been in contact with her has been notified and that she was following CDC protocols.

Fans posted get well wishes on her Wednesday video.