Eiza Gonzalez To Co-Star Opposite Jake Gyllenhaal In Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’

Eiza Gonzalez is set to join Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Michael Bay’s action-thriller Ambulance. Universal recently finalized the deal to distribute the film with Endeavor Content handling the packaging of the project.

Chris Fedak penned the original script, which is based on the original Danish Film Ambulancen produced by Nordisk Film Productions. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak are producing. The logline is being kept under wraps, but insiders say the film is the vein of the great action thrillers of the ’90s like Speed and Bay’s Bad Boys. The script has been highly coveted for years but never able to lock down a director before Bay got his hands on it and instantly fell in love.

Production is expected to start in January.

Gonzalez’s 2021 looks to be quite busy as she can be seen next in the thriller I Care A Lot, which also stars Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage. The film premiered at Toronto and was picked up by Netflix for a 2021 release.

She also has the tentpole Godzilla vs. Kong, which will bow in 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max day and date.

She is repped by Linded Entertainment, WME and attorney Karl Austen