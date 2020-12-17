Eduardo Minett, Dwight Yoakam, Others Join Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ At Warner Bros

EXCLUSIVE: Eduardo Minett is set to make his English-language feature film debut co-starring opposite Clint Eastwood in Warner Bros’ Cry Macho, which Eastwood will also direct. Natalia Traven, Dwight Yoakam, Horacio Garcia Rojas and Fernanda Urrejola are also on board. Eastwood has shown a knack for finding fresh new talent to share the screen with over the years including his 2008 drama Gran Torino, when he tapped newcomer Bee Vang as his co-star.

Al Ruddy and Jessica Meier are producing, along with Tim Moore and Eastwood at Malpaso. The production is currently wrapping filming in New Mexico.

Based on the underlying book written by N. Richard Nash and a screenplay written by Nash and Nick Schenk, Cry Macho stars Eastwood as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

While this is Minett’s U.S. debut, he has had roles in a handful of Mexican TV shows including Como dice el dicho. Veteran actor-singer Yoakam is best known for roles in Panic Room, Sling Blade and most recently Logan Lucky. Traven was most recently seen on the AMC series Soulmates, and Rojas was recently seen in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.is repped by

Minett is repped by Ripstein Talent International Agency, Yoakam is repped by CAA and Activist, Traven is repped by Lolo & Company, and Rojas is repped by Vision Entertainment.