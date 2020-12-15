Edgardo Del Villar Dies: Telemundo 47 News Anchor Was 51

Edgardo del Villar, news anchor of the New Jersey-New York City area Telemundo 47 station, died at his Bergen County, New Jersey, home Sunday following a two-year battle with brain cancer, the station, also known as WNJU, has announced. He was 51.

“Edgardo del Villar was a talented journalist and gifted storyteller with a smile that lit up the screen,” said Cristina Schwarz, president and general manager of Telemundo 47. “We stood in awe as he fought an incurable disease with remarkable resolve; pushing himself to the limits, returning to the air throughout his treatment and remaining positive and upbeat through it all.”

Originally from Mexico, Del Villar joined the Spanish-language Telemundo 47 station in 2017 from Telemundo network headquarters in Miami. Prior to Telemundo, where he began in 2013, he worked as a print and radio journalist.

At Telemundo 47, Del Villar co-anchored the 6 p.m. and the 11 p.m. newscasts until leaving for health reasons in August.

“He was our inspiration and we loved him,” said Schwarz. “Our station family extends condolences to Edgardo’s mother, his siblings, his wife Carolina – and his beloved daughter, Dana.”