Eddie Izzard Now Using ‘She/Her’ Pronouns: “I Just Want To Be Based In Girl Mode From Now On”

Actor and comedian Eddie Izzard has come forward to reveal that she will use “she” and “her” pronouns from here on out.

Izzard made the announcement while making an appearance on the Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year, a competition series where artists are challenged to create a portrait of three famous subjects. In this case, one of them was Izzard.

During her appearance, Izzard said, “I try to do things that I think are interesting. This is the first program I’ve asked if I can be ‘she’ and ‘her’ — this is a little transition period.”

This was a liberating moment for Izzard who added that it “feels great” to reveal her pronouns. On stage and off, Izzard is known for wearing makeup and outfits that are traditionally seen by many as womenswear. In the past, she has identified as a trans person and has been a leader when it comes to LGTBQ+ advocacy. “I’m gender fluid,” she said. “I just want to be based in girl mode from now on.”

Izzard received a tremendous amount of support from social media when she revealed her pronouns. Comedian Shappi Khorsandi tweeted: “I can’t tell you what she means to me as a comic. Rocked my comedy world when I was a teen and beyond. Changed everything, made room. I love her and this morning I’m very happy for her.”

The official Human Rights Campaign account tweeted, “Thanks for allowing us on this adventure with you Eddie, and for encouraging others to live their life openly and authentically.”

Izzard appeared in numerous TV series and films including the FX series The Riches opposite Minnie Driver. In addition, she appeared in Ocean’s 12 and Ocean’s 13. Most recently, she lent her voice talents to the Netflix animated series Green Eggs and Ham based on the Dr. Seuss book. Izzard also announced “A Run For Hope” to ring in the new year. The event will feature 31 marathons, 31 stand up gigs in 31 countries spanning 31 days — without ever leaving London. Izzard will run a full marathon on her treadmill in London every day during the month of January in 2021. She will also perform a stand-up set every night that will be live-streamed globally. “A Run For Hope” encourages people around the world to unite and “Make Humanity Great Again.’