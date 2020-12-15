‘Earwig And The Witch’: Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves & Dan Stevens Among Voice Cast Members For Goro Miyazaki’s Magic Film

Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves, Dan Stevens and more will lend their voices to Goro Miyazaki’s new GKIDS and Studio Ghibli feature Earwig and The Witch, inspired by Diana Wynne Jones’ book of the same name.

Directed by the From Up on Poppy Hill and Tales from Earthsea helmer, Earwig and The Witch follows a headstrong orphan named Earwig who lives with a selfish witch but then embarks on a journey meet her mother who has magical powers. Upon her trek, Earwig discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may help her in finding her lost family.

In the English language dub,Grant will play the Mandrake, Stevens will voice Thomas and Musgraves is set to play Earwig’s mother. Taylor Paige Henderson will voice the titular character. Additional voice cast members for the English dub will be Pandora Colin, JB Blanc, Logan Hannan, Summer Jenkins and Vivienne Rutherford.

Musgraves, who has won six Grammy Awards, will also perform an English language version of the film’s theme, “Don’t Disturb Me.”

The film is directed by Miyazaki and produced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki.