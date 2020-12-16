Dylan Sprouse Joins HBO Max’s ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’ Cast As Series Regular

He joins Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renée Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, who will lead the New England Essex College-set show as four roommates seeking to live out their new, free lives on campus. Sprouse is set to star as Nico, a junior at Essex college.

Most known for starring in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life On Deck, Sprouse recently appeared in the films Banana Split, Turnadot and Dismissed.

The Sex Lives of College Girls sees Kaling and Noble co-writing the first episode and executive producing with Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.