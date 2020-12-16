Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jared Leto Circling Apple Series ‘WeCrashed’ Based on The Popular Podcast; Glenn Ficarra And John Requa On Board To Direct

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Paul McCartney & Rick Rubin Teaming On 6-Part Docuseries; First Time Original Masters Have Left Abbey Road Studio
Read the full story

Dylan Sprouse Joins HBO Max’s ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’ Cast As Series Regular

Dylan Sprouse
Mega Agency
Dylan Sprouse is the newest kid on campus as he joins the cast of Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble’s The Sex Lives Of College Girls. The After We Collided actor will join the new HBO Max series as a series regular.
He joins Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renée Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, who will lead the New England Essex College-set show as four roommates seeking to live out their new, free lives on campus. Sprouse is set to star as Nico, a junior at Essex college.
Most known for starring in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life On Deck,  Sprouse recently appeared in the films Banana Split, Turnadot and Dismissed.
The Sex Lives of College Girls sees Kaling and Noble co-writing the first episode and executive producing with Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.
Sprouse is repped by Bonnie Lietdke at Authentic Literary and Talent Management, UTA  and David Markman at DLA Piper.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad