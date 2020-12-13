‘Dune’ Star Timothée Chalamet Dons Legendary Hoodie During ‘SNL’ Curtain Call As Studio Challenges WarnerMedia’s Decision To Move Film To HBO Max

Timothée Chalamet closed off his Saturday Night Live hosting debut by donning a Legendary-brand hoodie during the sketch show’s curtain call.

While it may be an interesting fashion choice at first glance, the Dune star’s attire may hold a deeper meaning as news about Legendary’s decision to challenge WarnerMedia came to light earlier this week. Deadline reported on Dec. 7 that Legendary, the studio behind Denis Villeneuve’s new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic, seeks to challenge HBO Max for its decision to move the film and Godzilla vs Kong to the premium streaming platform.

Legendary and its partners heavily funded the three films, but received no advanced warning of WarnerMedia’s decision for a hybrid release. On Dec. 3, Warner Bros. announced that its entire 2021 movie slate would debut on HBO Max along with cinemas – a decision that received a range of responses – from support to criticism – from industry names including Christopher Nolan, AMC Adam Aron and Villeneuve himself.

Chalamet, who plays Paul Atreides in the upcoming sci-fi flick, did not mention the feud by name, but his curtain call attire can be seen as a subtle sign of support. While mosts guests simply thank their musical counterparts and express audience members for watching Saturday Night Live, Chalamet made a request of those watching his hosting debut: “treat us with kindness.”

“We’ve all been through a crazy year…we could do a little bit of kindness,” he said at the end of the show. “Every bit of kindness counts.”