‘DuckTales’ To End With Third Season At Disney XD

Disney XD

There will not be a fourth season for Disney XD’s DuckTales. The network said today that the animated series will not continue past its current third season.

“The talented creative team, led by Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones, have delivered exceptional storytelling with uniquely reimagined characters for three seasons of 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts,” a Disney XD spokesperson said in a statement. “While physical production is wrapping, DuckTales continues to be available daily on Disney Channels and Disney+ around the world and fans will get an epic season finale in 2021.”

The series aired its most recent episode on November 30.

DuckTales follows the highflying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck (voiced by David Tennant); his mischievous triplet grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie (Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan) and temperamental nephew Donald Duck (Tony Anselmo). Also featured are the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack (Beck Bennett); no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley (Toks Olagundoye); and her granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack (Kate Micucci), resident adventurer and the triplet’s newfound fierce friend.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, DuckTales is executive produced by Matt Youngberg (Ben 10: Omniverse), with Francisco Angones (Wander Over Yonder) serving as co-producer and story editor, and Sean Jimenez (Gravity Falls) as art director.

Newswire

