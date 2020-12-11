Disney+ To Launch Marvel Series ‘Ironheart’, ‘Moon Knight’ ‘Armor Wars’ & ‘Secret Invasion’

The Marvel universe is expanding rapidly on Disney+ with the streamer set to launch television series Ironheart, Moon Knight, Armor Wars and Secret Invasion.

Moon Knight is a series about a complex vigilante, Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes aka War Machine in Armor Wars, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart and Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in Secret Invasion.

If Beale Street Could Talk star Thorne becomes the first Black female lead of a Marvel series. Her character, Williams, aka Ironheart, is the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

“One of the best things about expanding the MCU to Disney+ is that our team at Marvel Studios is finally able to do some of the things that we always wanted to do but didn’t quite have the right outlet for,” said President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige.

Feige said Armor Wars was a series about Tony Stark’s worst fears coming true. “It’s what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands,” he said.

Disney+ will also air Marvel’s first live action Christmas special, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, written and directed by James Gunn, which will be shot during the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and will launch during the 2022 holiday season. It will also air a series of shorts, I Am Groot featuring new characters from the MCU.