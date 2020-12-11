Disney President Of Music & Soundtracks Mitchell Leib Retiring After 30-Year Career At Studio

EXCLUSIVE: Mitchell Leib, longtime President of Music and Soundtracks for Disney’s Live Action Motion Picture Production division has announced his retirement for when his contract expires at the end of February 2021.

Leib is a 30-year Disney vet over two periods, most recently from 1995 to present and prior to that from 1986-1990. Leib first started working with Disney as a music clearance consultant during the earliest years of the Disney Channel, circa 1984-85.

In-between his Disney stints, Leib worked for Clive Davis’ Arista Records as head of West Coast A&R Soundtracks. He then joined uber producer and entrepreneur Arnon Milchan (Pretty Woman) at Regency Entertainment/Warner Bros Pictures as SVP and head of the music department, which included Milchan’s record and music publishing interests.

Leib returned to Disney in the mid-1990s as SVP Hollywood Records to help kindle Disney’s record and soundtrack business. He added President of the live action music department to his responsibilities in 2003.

During his run as President of Music for the Studio, Leib oversaw the music production and soundtrack process to an impressive variety of films from The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise to Tron featuring Daft Punk, to the three biggest live action musicals in history, those being the remakes of Menken/Ashman’s Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin and Jon Favreau’s live action retelling of The Lion King.

Leib also helped assemble and oversaw the Kendrick Lamar/Interscope Records Black Panther album.

Said Leib “It’s been the privilege of my life to have spent the majority of my professional career at Disney. Being part of the greatest entertainment company the world has ever known has smiled down upon me and my family immensely. I will forever be grateful to those who believed in, championed and mentored me. It’s beyond exhilarating for me to actually be capturing and acknowledging this significant, fulfilling moment of my life. Lastly and to my wife Stacy of 31 years, I could have never gotten to this place without your love, support and parenting. The best really is yet to come!”

A replacement for Leib has not yet been announced.