Disney+ Developing Adventure Series ‘Secret Guide To Celestial Creatures’ From Michael Golamco, Randall Park And Hieu Ho’s Imminent Collision

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Investor Day unveiled a lot of new projects from the Mouse House and just when we thought there couldn’t be any more — there is. Disney+ is developing the one-hour action-adventure drama Secret Guide to Celestial Creatures from Michael Golamco, Randall Park and Hieu Ho’s Imminent Collision. The production banner has a first-look deal with 20th Television, which will serve as the studio.

As stated in the official logline of Secret Guide to Celestial Creatures, the action-adventure drama centers on a Korean American family of legendary guardians who protect the supernatural community that lives among us in plain sight. Golamco created the original, live-action concept and is set to write the pilot and executive produce. Park and Ho will also serve as executive producers for Imminent Collision.

“We love genre stories that are funny, magical, and emotional — especially when they come from a very specific place that reflects a universal truth,” said Park, Golamco and Ho in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to partner with Disney+ to bring Celestial Creatures to a global audience.”

Golamco recently co-wrote the latest adaptation of Taika Waititi’s action film Akira for Warner Bros. as well as a film adaptation of the Newbery Award-winning novel Hello, Universe for Netflix. Previously, Golamco co-wrote Always Be My Maybe with Park and Ali Wong. His TV credits include Syfy’s Nightflyers and NBC’s Grimm.

Park starred in the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat which ended its six-season run earlier this year. He directed the series finale. He will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo in the Marvel series WandaVision for Disney+. On the feature side, Park co-wrote, produced and starred in the aforementioned Always Be My Maybe.

Park, Golamco and Ho launched the film and TV production company Imminent Collision in an effort to create distinct, universal and comedy-forward stories about Asian Americans for all audiences. Secret Guide to Celestial Creatures aligns with Imminent Collision’s vision and adds to Disney+’s robust upcoming slate of inclusive series and films including Raya and the Last Dragon and Soul as well as newly announced projects Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, Iwájú and Moana the Series.

Imminent Collision is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan. Golamco is additionally managed by Manage-ment and Park by Artists First.