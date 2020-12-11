Click to Skip Ad
Disney+ Preps African Comic Book Series Iwájú In Partnership With Kugali

Disney is launching an animated African comic book series that it describes as a “first of its kind collaboration”.

Iwájú comes from a partnership between pan-African entertainment company Kugali and Disney. It will launch on streaming service Disney+ in 2022.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ chief creative officer said that the show is set in Lagos and steeped in science-fiction and explores “deep themes of class, innocence and challenging the status quo”.

But the way that it reached Disney is probably the most interesting aspect. Lee said she saw an article, from the BBC, that highlighted the pan-African comic book hoping to “kick Disney’s arse”. “I was intrigue,” she said. “Here was three talented comic book artists. Their dream was to bring African stories created by African artist to the world, highlighting the diversity of cultures, histories and voices across the continent. Their talents as storytellers blew us away. I’m proud to announce the first of its kind collaboration to bring original long for series to Disney+.”

Kugali was set up by Fikayo Adeola, Hamid Ibrahim and Tolu Olowofoyeku.

 

