Disney+ Grows To 86.8 Million Global Subscribers

Barely a year after a blockbuster launch in the U.S., Disney+ is now in dozens of global territories and has reached 86.8 million subscribers.

CEO Bob Chapek offered the new number at the start of the company’s four-hour investor presentation, hosted virtually from the company’s Burbank headquarters.

The total is a significant uptick from the 73.7 million as of October 3, a tally the company reported in its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release last month. It reflects recent launches in Latin America, including heavy streaming territories like Brazil.

Hulu is up to 38.8 million total subscribers, while ESPN+ is at 11.5 million. Both got a lift from the introduction last year of a $13 bundle of the two of them along with Disney+. For just $6 more, in 2021, customers can get the ad-free version of Hulu.

Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer, noted that the global rollout of Disney+ has yet to reach Eastern Europe, South Korea and Hong Kong but will be in those territories in 2021.

Disney+ got off to a fast start when it launched in November 2019, drawing 10 million sign-ups on its first day. Its focused content offering and attractive price point of $7 a month, far lower than WarnerMedia’s HBO Max ($15 a month) or Netflix ($14 for its most popular tier).

The Mandalorian, a Star Wars spinoff headed up by Jon Favreau whose second season is winding down, has been a crucial title for Disney+. It also has mobilized several feature films while theaters are closed during Covid-19, releasing Hamilton, Mulan and the upcoming Soul on Disney+ without a Stateside theatrical run.