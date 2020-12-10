Click to Skip Ad
Disney’s European Kids Chief David Levine Resurfaces At Moonbug

David Levine
Disney

Former Disney executive David Levine is to become the head of studio at Moonbug Entertainment, the company behind kids’ YouTube sensation Little Baby Bum.

Levine stepped down as Disney’s vice president of kids programming for the UK, Europe, and Africa at the end of June after a 16-year spell at the house of mouse.

He will focus on growing Moonbug’s IP by expanding brands including CoComelon and Blippi. He will report to René Rechtman, co-founder and CEO, Moonbug.

“Kids content is playing an increasingly vital role in early childhood development, and now more than ever parents are looking for safe, inclusive, educational content they can trust. Moonbug is at the forefront of this transformation,” Levine said.

