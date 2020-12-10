Disney+ Developing R2D2 & C3PO Animated Adventure ‘A Droid Story’

R2D2 and C3PO are getting their own adventure on Disney+.

The streamer is developing A Droid Story featuring the duo. It will be an animated series produced by Lucasfilm Animation and ILM.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said, “As we continue to develop new stories, the intersection of animation of visual effects, offers new opportunities for us to explore.”

“This epic journey will introduce is to new hero guided by our most iconic duo… on a secret mission known only to them. What could possibly go wrong?”

