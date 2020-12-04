Disney+ VP Of Nonfiction Originals Dan Silver Heading To Netflix

Deadline has confirmed that Dan Silver, Disney+ VP of Nonfiction Originals is going to Netflix as Director of Documentary Feature Films.

He’ll report to Lisa Nishimura, VP Independent Film and Documentary Features at Netflix.

As part of a recent Disney restructuring, the Disney+ Unscripted Content and Production teams moved to Peter Rice’s Disney General Entertainment group under Gary Marsh.

At Disney+, Silver oversaw development on such unscripted series as The Imagineering Story, Howard, Encore, Muppets Now, Marvel’s 616 and the upcoming On Pointe.

Silver’s previous resume highlights while at Disney includes leading Marvel Entertainment’s platforms and content-new media as well as nonfiction content Marvel Live! Eat the Universe and the podcast Wolverine: The Long Night. Silver was an EP at ABC News Digital, Senior Director of Development at ESPN Films, and an EP on the movie The Queen of Katwe.

Netflix has had a four-year winning streak at the Oscars winning for American Factory, Period. End of Sentence, Icarus and The White Helmets. Recent Netflix documentary features include Athlete A, Becoming, Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, Crip Camp, Dick Johnson is Dead, Blackpink: Light Up the Sky, My Octopus Teacher, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, The Social Dilemma and American Murder: The Family Next Door.