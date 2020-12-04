Disney Cruise Line Drops Anchor, Cancels Departures Through The End Of February

The Disney Cruise Line announced Friday that it has suspended all departures through the end of February.

The move continues cutbacks at the company, which has seen layoffs and the end of such vehicles as Radio Disney in recent days, as the pandemic’s fallout ruthlessly attacks the bottom line.

Disney Cruise Line said it “remains focused on the health and well-being of our guests and team members. We are continuing to carefully review the guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are working toward resuming operations.”

As of Friday, Disney canceled all cruises through Feb. 28. That includes sailings aboard the Disney Magic through February 25, the Disney Wonder and Disney Dream through February 26, and the Disney Fantasy through February 27.

Guests who have paid for a reservation on the affected sailings will have the choice of a full refund or a cruise credit for a future trip.

Disney Cruise Lines is not alone in postponing its trips.

MSC Cruises announced Thursday that all sailings departing from US ports through Feb. 28 are now canceled. Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Corp.’s flagship line, said Wednesday that it would cancel more sailings in 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced Wednesday it has extended its sailing suspension for the three cruise lines it operates. The sailings through February 28 are off the boards, with some additional voyages in canceled in March. For subsidiaries Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, all itineraries through March 31 have been canceled.