Disney Rebooting ‘Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day’ With Matt Lopez Penning The Script

EXCLUSIVE: The Disney live action team is in early development on a reboot of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day with Matt Lopez writing. 21 Laps and Jim Henson Company, who produced the first film, will return as producers. The film will be developed for Disney+.

The original film is based on the Judith Viorst children’s book and is considered one of the more popular children books of all time. Disney’s first film starred Steve Carell as Alexander’s dad and followed the young boy as he went through a truly tough day when it starts with him realizing that the gum he fell asleep chewing is now hopelessly tangled in his hair, and things get worse from there, to the point he threatens to chuck it all and move to Australia.

It’s unknown how the plot will be different from the original but one big change is that this new version will focus on a multigenerational Latinx family. Lopez has become the go to screenwriter when it comes to studios revamping popular titles with that Latinx culture instilled in the story. He is currently penning the script to a rebooted Father of The Bride pic for Warner Bros. from the perspective of a Latinx family.

This also marks Lopez’s return to Walt Disney Studios where he began his career in the Disney Writers Program. He has 3 films under his belt at Disney; Bedtime Stories, Race to Witch Mountain and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

