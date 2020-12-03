Discovery Greenlights Plus-Sized Vacation Format From The Producer Of ITV’s ’18-30 Stone Holiday’

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery’s female-skewing UK network Quest Red has commissioned Spun Gold to make a plus-sized vacation format that has more than a faint echo of ITV’s The 18-30 Stone Holiday.
Spun Gold made The 18-30 Stone Holiday documentary for ITV in 2017, sending a group of Brits to a specialist plus-sized resort in the Bahamas, where they enjoyed a luxury break while grappling with their body image.
Now, the production company behind the International Emmy-winning The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night, has headed back to the Caribbean for Quest Red’s eight-part My Plus Sized Holiday (working title).
Deadline understands that the series will follow a group of six overweight holidaymakers as they enjoy the surroundings of a resort that is specially designed for their needs, complete with reinforced toilets and beds.
The uplifting format celebrates the participants’ plus-sized bodies. It wrapped filming in Antigua recently and is now in post-production. The show has been on the cards for months, but Spun Gold has had to be patient during the coronavirus pandemic.
Discovery declined to comment.
