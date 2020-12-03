Dirk Hoogstra Named CEO Of ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Producer Half Yard After Sean Gallagher Steps Down

Former History Channel general manager Dirk Hoogstra is taking over at Half Yard Productions, the company behind TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress franchise, after co-founder Sean Gallagher stepped down.

Hoogstra has been named CEO after Gallagher decided to pursue interests outside of the TV industry.

It comes 18 months after Hoogstra joined the company as EVP of Development.

Half Yard Productions is currently producing the 19th season of Say Yes to the Dress for the Discovery-owned broadcaster and also makes Relatively Evil for Investigation Discovery and Dino Hunters for Discovery.

Hoogstra previously spent nine years at A+E Networks, where he ran History with series including American Pickers, Counting Cars, Hatfields & McCoys, The Bible and Vikings. Before that he spent 11 years at Discovery. After leaving A+E Networks in 2016, he was Chief Creative Officer at Stephen David Entertainment before launching Triton City Entertainment, his own digital sci-fi and fantasy venture in January 2017.

Gallagher founded Half Yard Productions in 2006 with Abby Greensfelder, and took over as CEO in January 2019. Before starting Half Yard, Gallagher was SVP of Production and Development for TLC.

Hoogstra said, “I am delighted to be stepping up and taking the helm at Half Yard Productions. We would all like to thank Sean for building such an impressive and creative business, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our Chief Creative Officer, Nicole Sorrenti, and the whole team on our diverse slate of shows.”

Gallagher added, “I’m so proud of what we have achieved at Half Yard over the years, and now seems a good time to try some new things, and have some fun away from TV. With such a strong slate of both long-running brands and exciting new commissions coming through, I am happy to leave the company in great shape and in the talented hands of Dirk and the fantastic team.”