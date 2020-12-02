Director Trio Behind Spain’s Oscar Entry ‘The Endless Trench’ Sign With Gotham Group

EXCLUSIVE: Spanish directing trio Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga, whose The Endless Trench is representing Spain in this year’s Oscar race, have signed with The Gotham Group.

Set at the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War, the film chronicles three decades of a country engulfed by fascism.

The pic premiered at San Sebastian last year and Netflix swooped on its global rights shortly after; the streamer debuted the film in the U.S. on November 6. It received 15 Goya nominations, winning Best Director and the Jury Prize for Best Screenplay.

Arregi, Garaño and Goenaga have been working together for 15 years through their company Moriarti; this is the first time they have co-directed as a trio. Their previous credits include Handia, which won 10 Goyas, and Loreak (Flowers), which was Spain’s entry for the 2016 Oscars.

They are now developing their English-language debut which Gotham will launch to buyers in the New Year.

“The Endless Trench is a thrilling, deeply informed and emotional film about a terrible time in Spain’s history,” said Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, founder and CEO of The Gotham Group. “We are so proud to represent these brilliant filmmakers and look forward to bringing their talents to a broader audience.”