‘Desus & Mero’s Desus Nice And The Kid Mero To Reveal 16th Annual Black List

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero of Desus & Mero fame are set to announce 16th annual Black List. Yup, you heard that right, The Bodega Boys are set to blow our minds as they host the unveiling of The Black List, which is a collection of Hollywood’s best unproduced scripts written by the most talented screenwriters that you may — or may not know.

The list will be revealed on December 14 starting at 10am PST. The full list will be available on the Black List website at 11am PT.

Since the launch of the first Black List in 2005, at least 440 Black List scripts have been produced, grossing over $30 billion in box office worldwide. Black List movies have won 54 Academy Awards from 267 nominations, including four of the last twelve Best Picture Oscars and eleven of the last 28 Best Screenplay Oscars.

Best Picture winners from the annual Black List include Slumdog Millionaire (a 2007 Black List script by Simon Beaufoy), The King’s Speech (a 2009 Black List script by David Seidler), Argo (a 2010 Black List script by Chris Terrio), and Spotlight (a 2013 Black List script by Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer.