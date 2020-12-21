‘Descendants’ Author & Brad Krevoy Adapting ‘The Thirteenth Fairy’ For Television

EXCLUSIVE: New York Times bestselling author Melissa de la Cruz (Disney’s The Descendants series) has again teamed with Brad Krevoy’s Motion Picture Company of America to adapt The Thirteenth Fairy, the first installment in her The Chronicles of Never After middle-grade series, into a television movie.



The Thirteenth Fairy was published earlier this month by Macmillan to rave reviews. It tells the story of middle schooler Filomena Jefferson-Cho after she is followed home one day by Jack Stalker, the hero from her favorite book series, and magically slips into the fictional world she’s spent so long daydreaming about. A world of evil fairies and beautiful princesses, sorcerers and slayers, and lurking evil, Filomena must find the truth behind the fairytales and set the world back to rights before the cycle of sleep and destruction begins once more.

De la Cruz and MPCA are currently working on Christmas at Mansfield Park movie for Hallmark. They previously worked on four Christmas movies for the Hallmark Channel including Christmas in Angel Falls, Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday, Pride and Prejudice and Mistletoe (based on de la Cruz’s novel published by St. Martin’s Press) and Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen.

De la Cruz has penned more than 50 books, which have sold more than ten million copies worldwide. They include Disney’s Descendants series, the Alex and Eliza trilogy, the Blue Bloods series and the Witches of East End series, which became an hourlong drama on Lifetime. Her YA novel 29 Dates is currently in the works as a television movie on Disney+, and she is is the principal and founder of Melissa de la Cruz Studio at the Walt Disney Company.

MPCA recently produced Christmas Waltz with Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp for the Hallmark Channel, as well as Operation Christmas Drop, starring Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig, and The Princess Switch 2, starring Vanessa Hudgens, for Netflix.

The deal was brokered by de la Cruz’s manager Richard Abate at 3 Arts Entertainment.