Dermot Mulroney & Leslie Bibb To Star In ‘The Inhabitant’ Indie Thriller

AP Images

EXCLUSIVE: Dermot Mulroney and Leslie Bibb have signed on to star in The Inhabitant, an indie horror thriller about infamous ax murderer Lizzie Borden’s bloodline that runs straight through the heart of American suburbia where a series of supernatural events reveal a dark truth behind a tormented teenager.

Mulroney and Bibb play parents challenged with the truth of their family history.

Jerren Lauder is directing the film, which hails from Steelyard Pictures. Kevin Bachar penned the screenplay. Steelyard’s Leone Marucci is producing the pic with Petr Jakl, while Martin J. Barab and Ara Keshishian serve as executive producers.

Mulroney, who was recently seen on the small screen in Fox’s Prodigal Son, Amazon’s Hanna series, and the short-lived Messiah series on Netflix, is repped by Luber Roklin and Paradigm. Bibb’s recent credits include ABC’s American Housewife, Warner Bros’ Tag comedy, and just wrapped filming on the forthcoming new Netflix series, Jupiter’s Legacy. She’s repped by John Carrabino Management and ICM Partners.

Lauder’s directorial debut, Stay Out of the Attic, is slated for release via Shudder sometime next year. Citizen Skull Productions reps both Lauder and Bachar.

