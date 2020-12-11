Deestroying, Shalom Blac, Kristopher London, Mr. Kate To Feature In YouTube’s U.S. ‘Creator Spotlights’ Series

YouTube’s Creator Spotlights series is coming to America, with vloggers Deestroying, Shalom Blac, Kristopher London, and Mr. Kate set to take part.

Premiering from December 14, the mini-documentaries capture and celebrate the stories of YouTube creators pushing the boundaries of creative expression. The U.S. launch follows the franchise featuring Japanese and British creators.

The Intellectual Property Corporation is producing the Shalom Blac and Mr. Kate films, while Lighthearted Entertainment is producing the Deestroying and Kristopher London spotlights.

There will also be a Korean version, starring Paik’s Cuisine, Korea Grandma, and Saebyuk, while other versions in India and Canada will roll out next year.